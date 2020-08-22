‘Young artistes are not a threat to me’ – Harrysong

Nigerian artiste, Harrison Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong in a statement with Saturday Beats, has disclosed that young artistes are not a threat to him.

He said, “Young artistes are not a threat to me in any way. The sky is big enough. That’s why they came and took their own place. Music is a function of who works harder and smarter. These young guys are talented and I enjoy their music. Even in other countries, a time comes when young artistes spring up and it’s healthy for the music industry. It’s not a threat to me in any way. Rather, it’s very healthy for our industry. Sometimes, I don’t even know people who have booked me because you have to get through people to do that. I just know that I’m to perform somewhere and keep the date. You can criticise us, we’re open to it, when we (singers) make mistakes, we should be corrected and everyone should move on.”

