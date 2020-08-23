Young boys tagged as “Yahoo Boys” strip off their clothes in a confrontation with the men of the Nigerian Police (Photos)

Drama ensued in the Idiroko area of Ogun State earlier today after officers of the Nigeria Police confronted some young men in the middle of a busy road and labeled them ‘Yahoo Boys’ for driving a Mercedes Benz vehicle.

According to reports surrounding the situation, the young men who drove in a Benz car were confronted by some members of the Nigerian Police in the area who labeled them internet fraudsters.

During the confrontation, the said young men stripped off their clothes as they had their moment with the Police officers.

Here are some photos from the scene below,