TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Viewers hail Dorathy for the way she maturedly fixed…

#BBNaija: Laycon’s sad reaction after Kiddwaya was dared to…

BBNaija: Praise evicted and here is how viewers voted for their…

Police apprehends woman who dumped her newborn baby in a pit…

BBNaija:”Erica is lying, she is the same age with…

Meet Elizabeth, the weird young lady who was pregnant for 10…

Another proposal gone wrong: Lady turns down proposal from her…

Must we be naked before we appear beautiful – Nigerians…

Neo dumps Vee, says he’s no longer interested in her

Young boys tagged as “Yahoo Boys” strip off their clothes in a confrontation with the men of the Nigerian Police (Photos)

News
By Habeeb Bello
Yahoo-boy-stripped-511x299 (1)

Drama ensued in the Idiroko area of Ogun State earlier today after officers of the Nigeria Police confronted some young men in the middle of a busy road and labeled them ‘Yahoo Boys’ for driving a Mercedes Benz vehicle.

According to reports surrounding the situation, the young men who drove in a Benz car were confronted by some members of the Nigerian Police in the area who labeled them internet fraudsters.

During the confrontation, the said young men stripped off their clothes as they had their moment with the Police officers.

READ ALSO

‘Yahoo boys’ have become role models in Nigerian society…

Etinosa Idemudia finally reveals why she insisted that yahoo…

Here are some photos from the scene below,

Yahoo-boy-stripped-Ogun

 

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Viewers hail Dorathy for the way she maturedly fixed heavily drunk…

#BBNaija: Laycon’s sad reaction after Kiddwaya was dared to suck Erica’s…

BBNaija: Praise evicted and here is how viewers voted for their favourite…

Police apprehends woman who dumped her newborn baby in a pit toilet

BBNaija:”Erica is lying, she is the same age with Lucy”- Fan points…

Meet Elizabeth, the weird young lady who was pregnant for 10 years (Video)

Another proposal gone wrong: Lady turns down proposal from her boyfriend of 5…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Young boys tagged as “Yahoo Boys” strip off their clothes in a…

Meet BBNaija Prince’ sister, who is married to 77yr old billionaire Emmanuel…

‘Mummy Calm Down’ boy bags another ambassadorial deal

Man shares his mother’s uncommon reaction after he confessed to her that he is…

BBNaija: Praise evicted and here is how viewers voted for their favourite…

A Nigerian Pastor and his church members exchange blows with landlord for…

“Fireboy is my new addiction” – BBNaija’s Diane opens up

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply