“Your husband is your king and not your mate” – Nigerian woman sparks debate online

A Nigerian woman identified as Adenike Agbeja, recently took to social media to advise wives to treat their husbands as kings and not their mate.

Adenike urged wives to treat their husbands with respect and pamper them as Kings.

She further advised wives not to allow ego and familiarity make them treat their husbands as a common man. She said familiarity shouldn’t reduce their husband’s worth in their eyes, or make them disrespect him.

In her words;

“Your husband is your king and not your mate. Don’t allow ego and familiarity reduce his worth in your eyes. Bitter truth”

Her statement has however, spark debate social media, with some people, particularly feminists not agreeing with her.