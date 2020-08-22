YouTube rewards Rema as one of his songs hits 10 million views

Nigerian singer Rema has been rewarded by the American video streaming platform, YouTube after his song, “Beamer” hit 10 million views.

Beamer was released a few months ago and has now accumulated over 10 million views on the streaming platform.

Sequel to this, YouTube sent Rema a box of several musical gifts.

Showing off what he received from YouTube on his official Instagram page yesterday, the 20-year-old used the opportunity to thank Youtube for their gifts.

Here is a screenshot of his post below,

The singer recently declared his intentions to contest in the sixth edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Some fans and followers of the “Ginger Me” singer probed him with questions and one of which he deemed necessary to answer was the one that asked him why he hasn’t enrolled into the Big Brother Naija show and he replied them saying; “2021”.