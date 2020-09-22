22-year-old-Nigerian man murders 22-year- old Nigerian friend over $40

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
A 22-year-old Nigerian man identified as Ofon Phillip Idiong has been charged for killing his 22-year-old friend, Brian Njoku.

The deceased was owing the suspect $40(N15k) and had reportedly been trying to pay via an online banking platform but the money kept reversing into his account.

 

According to reports, “Ofon picked up Brian and they went to a mutual friend’s house at 8811 Gustine Lane, to watch a basketball match on Monday, September 7,2020.

 

“The suspect asked for his money but Brian tried to explain the situation. An argument ensued and Ofon brought out a gun and shot him .”

 

According to City of Houston News, Houston Police Department patrol officers responded to a shooting call at the crime scene and found Brian suffering from gunshot wounds. They administered first aid and quickly rushed him to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 

The suspect initially fled the scene but returned and was interviewed by Houston police detectives. He was subsequently charged for his role in Njoku’s death.

