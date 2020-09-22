“22 years of putting smiles on people’s faces” – Basket Mouth says as he clocks 42

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha also known as Basket Mouth turned a year older today, September 14, 2020.

Basket Mouth took his Instagram page to celebrate his 42nd birthday with a gratifying and emotional post.

According to the hilarious and talented personality, he has entertained his fans across the world for 22 years and told fans to expect unseen things about him that it yet to be unleashed.

“As I turn a year older today, I woke up this morning reflecting on how wonderful it’s been putting smiles on your faces for the past 22 years. There is more to me than the world sees.”

