You will suffer for 600yrs if you are 18 to 30 and you have no savings – Actress, Iheme Nancy

Nollywood actress, Iheme Nancy has come for youths who don’t plan for the future.

Taking to her Instagram page, she advised them to use their heads, save and invest, or they would suffer for 600 years.

You are 18 to 30 and you have no savings, no investment, no education, no plans, just weed, alcohol and weekend life.. you will wake up one day and realize that ur 40 years and u only lived to impress the streets and friends!!! Wake uo ooo. Na money dem dey use maintain OLD AGE!!!”

“Use ur head …. if not you will suffer for 600 hundred years” she wrote.