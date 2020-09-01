34-year-old Pastor who rapes underage girls during deliverance arrested

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
pastor-rapist

A  young pastor from Anambra state who rapes underage girls during deliverance has been caught.

The Pastor identified as Chukwudi Chukwumezie has been arrested by men of the Anambra State Police Command, Obosi Division.

pastor-rapist

The 34-year-old pastor of Mountain Zion Deliverance Ministry, Ugamuma, Obosi, was first arrested on 23/9/2109 for luring and having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 15-year- old girl at a hotel along Eze Iweka road Obosi under the false pretense of making a deliverance prayers for her.

Police detectives took the victim to the hospital for medical Examination where penetration and laceration of her hymen were confirmed by the medical doctor after which the suspect was charged to Court for prosecution

However, the same suspect who recently jumped Court bail had on the 16/7/2020 and 4/8/2020 allegedly defiled another fifteen years old girl from Iyaba Egbema in Ozubulu using the same modus of false deliverance.

The victim was equally taken to the hospital for medical examination where penetration was confirmed.

