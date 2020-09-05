TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And…

Popular Club owner , Lascatter, exposed by wife for sexually…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what happened when he shared the…

BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime…

Meet BBNaija Dorathy’s sister, Ruth, who looks nothing like her…

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him…

BBNaija: Gedoni welcomes Khafi back to Nigeria with kisses and…

Nigerians mock actress Anita Joseph for embarrassing herself…

#BBNaija: Ozo wins the 2020 Innoson Motor Challenge

5 biological children of an Abuja Law maker set to wed on the same day (See photos & wedding invitation)

News
By Habeeb Bello
abuja-law-maker-children-wedding

Five siblings, three brothers and two sisters, all biological children of an Abuja lawmaker, are set to tie the knot same day.

Hon. Dr Hassan Usman Sokodabo,

Their father, Member Representing Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abaji federal constituency (Abuja South) on Thursday September 17, shared the invitation card, inviting friends, family and political associates to the wedding fatiha slated on 26 September 2020 in Abuja.

abuja-law-maker-children-wedding

wedding-invitation

 

The invitation card bears the name of his five children in one.

Invitation Invitation Invitation!! I want to used this medium to invite the esteem constitutes members, friends, family and political associate to joined me on the wedding fatiha of my three sons and two daughters that is slated on 26 September 2020….Inshah Allah.Venue and Time of each respective wedding fatiha is visible at the invitation card below. Thank you in anticipation as you honor our invitation.” he wrote.

 

READ ALSO

”Speed Kills” – Bestman mourns groom who died three days…

Bride changes her mind on her wedding day, abandons her…

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And Neo’s Reaction…

Popular Club owner , Lascatter, exposed by wife for sexually molesting their…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what happened when he shared the toilet with Nengi

BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime — KiddWaya…

Meet BBNaija Dorathy’s sister, Ruth, who looks nothing like her (Photos)

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him of masturbating

BBNaija: Gedoni welcomes Khafi back to Nigeria with kisses and hugs (Video)

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife finally breaks her silence amidst alleged marital crisis

I am now humble and private – Tonto Dikeh says as she buys two new luxury…

“Davido please tell them I did not beg you” – Airport staff who got a gift…

BBNaija: The awkward moment Kiddwaya disconnected IG live video with Ubi…

5 biological children of an Abuja Law maker set to wed on the same day (See…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke gifts corn seller money after spotting her praying…

Fani-Kayode separates from wife, demands N2bn from Blogger, SDK

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More