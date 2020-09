6 packs overrated I’d rather have the bag – Davido says as he shows off his one pack (Photo)

Nigerian artiste and owner of DMW label, Davido has stated that having money is better than have abs.

The head of the 30BG crew made this disclosure in a post he shared via his official Twitter page today, September 30.

Sharing a photo of himself drinking chilled bottled water, Davido wrote… “6 packs overrated I’d rather have the bag”

See tweet below;