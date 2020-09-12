Blogger claims Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike over Ned Nwoko in viral video

According to the reports that has gone viral on social media actress and producer, Rita Daniels who happens to be the mother of Regina Daniels has allegedly issued a stern warning to actress Chika Ike over attempt to snatch Regina’s husband Ned Nwoko from her.

Nollywood actress and the billionaire husband of Regina Daniels were said to be items in the past but went their separate ways before Regina Daniels came into the picture.

Watch video below;