TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Blogger claims Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike…

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Lucy, Kaisha, Tolanibaj, Wathoni,…

#BBNaija: Checkout Nengi’s response after Biggie told her…

After BBNaija show, I will pay for your masters program in the UK…

Nigerian man sends N50k to lady on social media just to thank her…

Drama after WAEC exams; female SS3 students twerk, male SS3…

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

Nollywood
By OluA

Veteran Nollywood actor Hans Anuku has been spotted in the company of Zubby Michael as they two were having a hearty conversation.

Recall that Hans Anuku quit acting and moved to Ghana to live a quiet life with his family some time ago. He explained that because of the distance he couldn’t travel frequently back and forth from Ghana to Nigeria every time to star in movies.

Photos of Zubby Michael and Hanks Anuku have popped up online with Hans Anuku going all bald because of hair loss and looking very old.

READ ALSO

Brother Shaggi, Pasuma Alabi and other entertainment icons…

With her 24-year-old daughter married, Actress Genevieve…

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Blogger claims Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike over Ned Nwoko…

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of her threatening…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has to support her…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact with “his…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Lucy, Kaisha, Tolanibaj, Wathoni, Praise, Tochi and…

#BBNaija: Checkout Nengi’s response after Biggie told her to choose…

After BBNaija show, I will pay for your masters program in the UK – Ozo…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: I would have beaten Nengi if she were a boy – Kiddwaya

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

Reactions as man sends lady fifty thousand naira for chatting with him on social…

Apologise to my parents too – Adeboye’s son to Daddy Freeze

#BBNaija: I’m ready to go – Ozo tells Biggie, reveals what he will…

#BBNaija: Dorathy breaks down in tears ahead of eviction show

#BBNaija: If I survive this Sunday, I will win – Kiddwaya says, reveals…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More