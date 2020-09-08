Actor, Timini discloses why Kiddwaya might be happy about Erica’s disqualification

Nollywood award-winning actor, Timini has revealed the reason why BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya might be happy about Erica’s disqualification.

Recall Erica was disqualified from the ongoing reality TV show due to her unruly behavior in the house.

Sharing on Twitter, the 33-year-old blamed Kiddwaya for not holding his lover, Erica down, and caution her when she was drunk after the Saturday Night party.

According to Timini, he feels Kiddwaya wanted the actress to go home so that he can focus on another attractive female in the house, Nengi.