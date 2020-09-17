Actor Timini sends quick message to haters amidst cheating allegations

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
timini-egbuson

Popular Nollywood Actor, Timini Egbuson, amidst recent cheating allegations against him has taken to his social media page to leave a quick message  message to people who do not like him.

_timini-egbuson

 

His post reads ;

Just because you don’t like me doesn’t mean one day i will suffer and need you.

 

Life is not a Nigerian Movie.

timini (1)-

Recall the actor recently trended on Twitter after his girlfriend Lydia and another girl Toju got into a fight over him.

It was Toju and her friends who took to micro-blogging site, Twitter to allege that Lydia wanted to fight them for having an affair with her popular boyfriend.

Timini had made no reaction to this and went about his normal life and it may be that his recent post is a subtle message to his denigrators.

Image credit: Yabaleftonline

