Actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina tells the story of their journey as she ties the knot with her lover of 11 years

NollywoodLove and Relationship
By Habeeb Bello
bukunmi-oluwasina-wedding

Popular Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina has tied the knot with her lover of 11 years.

bukunmi-oluwasina-wedding

The actress shared the good news on her Instagram page as well wishers took to her comment section to congratulate her.

Bukunmi, who kept the news of her wedding under wraps till it was concluded, shared a video of her in her wedding dress with her husband.

In the caption that accompanied the wedding video, the actress recounts how far she and her husband have come in their relationship to eventually walking down the aisle.

She wrote,

,

“LOVE IS PATIENCE, FORGIVENESS, NEVER GIVING UP, And above all, it’s not just about buying a woman all the luxuries in the world, but about making her happier and more relaxed than a woman who has all the luxuries in the world.

“I remember 2010, when we were leaving.. And I told u to give me something to hold, to always remind me of you. Then u gave me your wine wristband. I told you I would keep it forever and maybe wear it on our wedding day. You laughed and said…

“That’s if we don’t end up breaking up when we enter UNIVERSITY, and you start meeting better guys” It’s 11 years now, and I have met a lot of men like you said…but haven’t, and will never stop choosing you over EVERYONE. I remember when I told you I was going to study Theatre Art… you never liked it…. But you know how much I love it… till you came to like it too, just to see me happy. I don’t even see the need to call people for screenplays, cos your contributions to my story constructions always help me get the perfect stories for most of my movies that earned me Awards.

“Thank U for always supporting and standing by me, And watch me grow even when nobody knew me, till now. I still wonder how a day never passed that you wouldn’t call me for the past 11 years. Even if you just saw me 2 hour ago, Even when we fight, you would still call..” Have U eaten? Where are U?”. You know how you make me feel sometimes??, Like THE ONLY GIRL IN THE WORLD. Just like your name, You are a Gift to me. My dad once said, “The day we learn how to fix a thing when it’s broken, instead of throwing it away and buying another, is the day we would learn the secret of an unending happy marriage.

“Thank you for the endlessly holding on. And I want you to know that whenever I tell you “I love you too”, I hope you know what I mean? I MEAN I LOVE YOU MORE THAN ALL the fights we would still have, All the things people would still say, All the mistakes we would still make, All the sidechicks that may still cross our lane, Both in good and bad days… I love you whichever way.And FOREVER ISN’T EVEN LONG ENOUGH 4ME TO SHOW YOU HOW LONG I WANT TO LOVE YOU. ..MY TREASURE.. MY BEST FRIEND.
Cheers to FOREVER…”,she added.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

