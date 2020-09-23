Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina set to award scholarship to 100 people

Popular Nigerian actress and newly wed movie star Bukunmi Oluwasina has been praised for her decision to offer scholarships to 100 people to study acting and film-making via her foundation.

She made the announcement on her Instagram page with an explanatory caption on how to be among the lucky 100 to be awarded the scholarship.

This offer is open to individuals interested in acting, cinematography, script writing, Makeup, directing, etc.

Bukunmi shared the flyer and wrote,