Actress Sharon Ooja tensions fans as she rocks red outfit

Entertainment
By OluA

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja has taken to her Instagram handle to share sultry photos of herself rocking a red dress.

Sharon came into limelight after playing the role of “Shalewa” in the web series Skinny Girl in Transit.

The beauty queen started her acting career when she moved to Lagos in 2013. She is a native of Benue state who was born in Kaduna and raised in Plateau State.

Sharing the photos, she wrote;

“When me and my G @georgeokoro come together this is the result!! I call it unrest… totally enjoyed this shoot !! I’m about to post so many pictures @georgeokoro shot it of course”

See photos

