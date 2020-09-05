After a certain age ‘you made me do it’ is no longer a tenable excuse – Ireti Doyle

Nollywood veteran actress, Ireti Doyle has shared her thoughts about growth and giving excuses.

The actress in her tweets stated that “you made me do it, you forced me into this, you foisted this on me” are no longer tenable excuses at a certain age. According to her, people have a mind of their own at a certain age.

She tweeted;