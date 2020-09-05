TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Check out the massive transformation of Eniola Badmus as she…

“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya making love in the house is not new,…

#BBNaija: I can never do what Erica is doing with Kiddwaya –…

Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark…

Nigerians react as mother angrily pushes her baby off the bed…

How I lost two of my children because of my acting career –…

#BBNaija: Reactions as Kiddwaya’s mum declared that her son…

Check out photos of Nigerian mum and her son being mistaken for a…

After a certain age ‘you made me do it’ is no longer a tenable excuse – Ireti Doyle

Entertainment
By OluA
Ireti Doyle

Nollywood veteran actress, Ireti Doyle has shared her thoughts about growth and giving excuses.

The actress in her tweets stated that “you made me do it, you forced me into this, you foisted this on me” are no longer tenable excuses at a certain age. According to her, people have a mind of their own at a certain age.

 

She tweeted;

 

READ ALSO

May we always have reasons to smile – Ireti Doyle…

Twitter NG is rarely about justice, it is about destruction…

After a certain age, “you made me do it” … you forced me into this”… you foisted this on me” … is no longer a tenable excuse.. You have a mind of your own ; use it.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Check out the massive transformation of Eniola Badmus as she recounts her…

“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never wake up”…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya making love in the house is not new, sometimes I…

#BBNaija: I can never do what Erica is doing with Kiddwaya – Dorathy

Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark her 38th…

Nigerians react as mother angrily pushes her baby off the bed after he threw up…

How I lost two of my children because of my acting career – Alapinni

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

I’m 40, but age is just a number – Tiwa Savage inspires women

Oshodi Boys go into a frenzy as Davido pays a visit to Mc Oluomo

After a certain age ‘you made me do it’ is no longer a tenable…

The moment Russians eat Okro soup and Eba for the first time (Video)

Check out photos from rapper Jesse Jagz’ wedding ceremony

#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

BBNaija: Check out the new photo of Nengi wearing a revealing sexy lingerie that…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More