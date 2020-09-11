TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


After BBNaija show, I will pay for your masters program in the UK – Ozo tells Nengi (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By San

BBNaija lockdown housemate, Ozo has in principle promised his love interest, Nengi to fund her postgraduate studies after the show ends.

 

this development came after Big Kiddwaya advised Nengi to pursue a post graduate degree after leaving the big brother house.  He mentioned this during a discourse about Nengi’s plans after leaving the house. Kidd and Nengi were in the kitchen when he mentioned to her to apply for masters program in the UK.

 

Nengi who seemed a little perturbed by the fees asked Kiddwaya how she could afford about £10,000 for the program, Kiddwaya said Ozo would pay. To be sure, he directed the question at Ozo and he jokingly gave consent.

 

Watch video below:

 

