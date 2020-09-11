After BBNaija show, I will pay for your masters program in the UK – Ozo tells Nengi (Video)

BBNaija lockdown housemate, Ozo has in principle promised his love interest, Nengi to fund her postgraduate studies after the show ends.
this development came after Big Kiddwaya advised Nengi to pursue a post graduate degree after leaving the big brother house. He mentioned this during a discourse about Nengi’s plans after leaving the house. Kidd and Nengi were in the kitchen when he mentioned to her to apply for masters program in the UK.
Nengi who seemed a little perturbed by the fees asked Kiddwaya how she could afford about £10,000 for the program, Kiddwaya said Ozo would pay. To be sure, he directed the question at Ozo and he jokingly gave consent.
READ ALSO
Watch video below:
View this post on Instagram
KiddWaya: I expect someone like you to do her masters and get more qualified. . It costs about 10,000 pounds . Nengi was concerned about the amount. . KiddWaya: Ozo will pay na.. . Ozo: Yea yea yea yea . #BBNaija #BBNaija2020 #BBNaija20 #BBNaijaLockdown #Nengi #Laycon #Ka3na #TolaniBaj #Wathoni #PrinceBBNaija #VeeBBNaija #NeoBBNaija #LucyBBnaija #PraiseBBNaija #Tochi #TrikyTee #KiddWaya #EricBBNaija #EricaBBNaija #Ozo #OzoBBnaija #DorathyBBNaija #Kaisha #LiloBBNaija #Tacha #symplytacha #MercyLambo #MercyEke #CardiB #Davido
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES