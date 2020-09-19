TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces…

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted…

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him…

BBNaija: The awkward moment Kiddwaya disconnected IG live video…

I am now humble and private – Tonto Dikeh says as she buys…

“I am jealous of my son’s nanny” – Tonto Dikeh

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi…

Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife finally breaks her silence amidst alleged…

BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune – See the…

After buying 85 pairs of designer shoes & bags, Linda Ikeji buys N50 million worth Range Rover Autography 2020 as birthday gift

Entertainment
By San
After buying 85 pairs of designer shoes & bags, Linda Ikeji buys N50 million Range Rover Autography 2020 as birthday gift

Ace Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji is celebrating her 40th birthday today and she is hell-bent on shutting down social media with the luxury gifts she is buying herself.

The mother of one has announced the imminent arrival of her latest ride which is said to be a whooping N50 million 2020 Rang Rover Autobiography. Linda made this known on her social media page shortly after announcing the pair of shoes she’d gifted herself.

READ ALSO

“Linda Ikeji has all the exotic cars, designer shoes and…

Linda Ikeji’s sister Sandra expecting first child with…

She wrote:

Oh dear, here we go again! 😂😂. And last but definitely not the least of my birthday presents to myself is the 2020 Range Rover Autobiography. Ordered and on da way! Can’t wait to meet my new baby! 💃💃💃. I love my life, I swear! 😜🤩 I definitely know I’m one of the lucky ones and I don’t take it for granted.
.
One of the great things about being financially independent is that you can do whatever the heck you like! 😜🤣. It’s your money, nobody can stop you! 😄 But don’t be reckless like me except you truly can afford to. .
.
Remember ladies, there’s nothing sexier than a woman with her own money. May God continue to bless the works of your hands.
.
Happy birthday to me

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces online –…

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted (Video)

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him of masturbating

BBNaija: The awkward moment Kiddwaya disconnected IG live video with Ubi…

I am now humble and private – Tonto Dikeh says as she buys two new luxury…

“I am jealous of my son’s nanny” – Tonto Dikeh

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi Edun dropped…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

“Offset never cheated on me” – Cardi B finally opens up on why…

BBNaija: Ka3na pens heartwarming message to Lucy as she hosts her to a sleepover…

After buying 85 pairs of designer shoes & bags, Linda Ikeji buys N50…

“Linda Ikeji has all the exotic cars, designer shoes and bags in the world but…

Fans go crazy, condemn Linda Ikeji after she unveiled the 40th birthday gifts…

BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune – See the beautiful…

‘I wan kiss you’- Nigerian lady seen sexually harassing an onion seller (video)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More