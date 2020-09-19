After buying 85 pairs of designer shoes & bags, Linda Ikeji buys N50 million worth Range Rover Autography 2020 as birthday gift

Ace Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji is celebrating her 40th birthday today and she is hell-bent on shutting down social media with the luxury gifts she is buying herself.

The mother of one has announced the imminent arrival of her latest ride which is said to be a whooping N50 million 2020 Rang Rover Autobiography. Linda made this known on her social media page shortly after announcing the pair of shoes she’d gifted herself.

She wrote: