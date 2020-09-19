After buying 85 pairs of designer shoes & bags, Linda Ikeji buys N50 million worth Range Rover Autography 2020 as birthday gift
Ace Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji is celebrating her 40th birthday today and she is hell-bent on shutting down social media with the luxury gifts she is buying herself.
The mother of one has announced the imminent arrival of her latest ride which is said to be a whooping N50 million 2020 Rang Rover Autobiography. Linda made this known on her social media page shortly after announcing the pair of shoes she’d gifted herself.
She wrote:
Oh dear, here we go again! 😂😂. And last but definitely not the least of my birthday presents to myself is the 2020 Range Rover Autobiography. Ordered and on da way! Can’t wait to meet my new baby! 💃💃💃. I love my life, I swear! 😜🤩 I definitely know I’m one of the lucky ones and I don’t take it for granted.
.
One of the great things about being financially independent is that you can do whatever the heck you like! 😜🤣. It’s your money, nobody can stop you! 😄 But don’t be reckless like me except you truly can afford to. .
.
Remember ladies, there’s nothing sexier than a woman with her own money. May God continue to bless the works of your hands.
.
Happy birthday to me
