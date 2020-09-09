All the things I prayed for in my life are happening – Regina Daniels

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
All the things I prayed for in my life are happening - Reginal Daniels

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels-Nwoko has revealed that all that she has ever prayed and wished for is playing out right before her eyes.

The new mother who has been handling her postpartum quite well took to her Instagram page to share a lovely photo of herself donned in a white gown. she captioned it: “You ever stopped and thought “wow I prayed for this. It’s here. It’s happening”

The post is coming barely 24hrs after she posted an angelic photo of herself and son Munir Nwoko. No one can say otherwise, Regina Daniels is enjoying motherhood and we love to see it.

