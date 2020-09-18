Annie Idibia celebrates 2Baba on his 45th birthday (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Legendary Nigerian artiste and star line of Hypertek music label, Innocent Idibia better known as 2baba, clocked a year older on September 18, 2020.

To mark the celebration his number one fan, partner and wife, Annie Idibia celebrated her man’s 45th birthday for the world to see.

Annie and 2baba are no doubt one of the celebrities whose relationship had been under scrutiny for a while but they managed to overcome their challenges and remain a strong force seeing as being in the spotlight is not always kind to marriages.

She shared a video of them online and captioned it; Oh my WORLD ….😍 H A P P Y B I R T D A Y ❤️ No need for epistle anymore! You know my world revolves around you ! The world knows … That you are my WORLD 🙏🏽 LYTID ❤️ Happy Birthday My “Mine” @official2baba #myBestFriend #mysupportsystem

