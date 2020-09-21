Annie Idibia thanks 2Baba’s Baby Mama, Sumbo Adeoye For Organizing Surprise Birthday Party

Annie Idibia, Nigerian actress and wife of popular musician, 2Baba, has specially thanked her husband’s baby mama, Sumbo Adeoye, for organizing a surprise birthday party for the singer in just 24 hours.
The actress and beauty entrepreneur wrote a lengthy post on Instagram. Part of her post reads:
“A Very Big Mighty Shout Out To @esobevents They Hook Up ‘A Guy’ Surprise 45th Birthday For Me Under Only 45 24hrs ahhhhhhhh @sumboadeoye You Are A Magician ooooooo!”
Sumbo Adeoye has two children with 2Baba. She is currently married to Pastor Adeoye. She is an event planner and public speaker. She recently gave birth to a baby girl.
A Very Big Mighty Shout Out To @esobevents 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 🙌🏾 They Hook Up “A Guy” Surprise 45th Birthday For Me Under Only 24hrs ahhhhh @sunmboadeoye You Are A Magician ooooooo ! On Wednesday Night At About 8:30pm it , I Called Esob Ceo @sunmboadeoye , “Babe , You know me n all my last min plans,abeg no vex oo.. she bursted out laughing , Annie u have come again ooooo , anyways long story short , I told her all I really wanted for baba Surprise dinner , told her how baba didn’t wanna do any celebration, but I wanted something extremely intimate , just him , our moms and all his kids ! Just family!!!! She said beautiful, Annie go and sleep you are sorted 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾And I was sorted oooo!! I also told her how I wanted all of his friends and family all over the world to be a part of his 45th! She said done !🙌🏾🙌🏾💃🏾💃🏾And Gave me the idea of the “surprise zoom dinner” I was over the moon with that thought ! So all of his friends n family all over the world can be a part of his 45th , yet very intimate! Chai! Na so we start planning ! And it was a huge success 💃🏾💃🏾 A Guy Thought I Was Taking him out for dinner alone ! na so my makeup 😂😂 no gree finish ! He came up screaming “ babe, na which kind make up u Dey do wey no Dey finish 😂😂😂🤣 He got to the rooftop anddddddd Surprise!!!!! He didn’t even know his boys were around ! Sumbo n I pulled d trick on him😂 And The Highlights was Into the dinner , a tv screen came up n boom!!! All of his friends, family and his kids in America popped up too! That one shock am oo😂! He was pleasantly surprised and extremely happy !! 🎤 Goal achieved ! Thank you again @esobevents for making all of these happen in 24 hrs 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 I can’t be calm ooo more images and epistles loading ❤️ Baba cake : from @olango7 💫 #aGuyAt45 #esobEvents 🥰 #Esobevents #AGuyAt45 Coverage – @skechiphotography #esobcares #esobmoment
