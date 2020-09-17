TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And…

Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as…

Popular Club owner , Lascatter, exposed by wife for sexually…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what happened when he shared the…

BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime…

Meet BBNaija Dorathy’s sister, Ruth, who looks nothing like her…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica reach new agreement on their…

BBNaija: Gedoni welcomes Khafi back to Nigeria with kisses and…

Nigerians mock actress Anita Joseph for embarrassing herself…

“Any man that wants PS5 is unserious with his life” – Nigerian Lady claims

Social Media drama
By OluA

A Nigerian lady, identified as Falilat has taken to Twitter to advise ladies against men that want the new PS5 claiming such men are not serious with their lives.

According to Falilat, ladies should be vigilant of men who wants PS5 adding that they cannot plan their lives with the home video game.

She tweeted,

A man that wants a PS5 is unserious with his life and what plan does he have for his future with that? Ladies please be vigilant of men like this”.

However her opinion has steered a lot reactions on social media, as many has taken to the comment section to disagree with the statement.

A Twitter user Daniel Udoaka wrote, “We just want to play game and be happy life isn’t that deep”

Another user, identified as Daniel wrote, “And a woman is free to want iphone X abi”.

Iwayeye Ayobami wrote,

“Na turn to buy something for una man now … men no come get future again .. na wa oooFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy Wetin PS5 go cos ehn”.

According to Wikipedia, the Play Station 5 is an upcoming home video game console developed by Sony and it is scheduled to launch on November 12, 2020 in North America, Oceania, Japan, and South Korea, and on November 19, 2020 in other parts of the world.

Sony announced that the video game will cost $499.99, approximately (192,246.16) Naira.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And Neo’s Reaction…

Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as his girlfriend

Popular Club owner , Lascatter, exposed by wife for sexually molesting their…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what happened when he shared the toilet with Nengi

BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime — KiddWaya…

Meet BBNaija Dorathy’s sister, Ruth, who looks nothing like her (Photos)

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica reach new agreement on their relationship status

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Any man that wants PS5 is unserious with his life” – Nigerian Lady claims

No money is too small – Kiddwaya responds to those asking why he was in…

Popular Nollywood veteran actor, Jimoh Aliu, is dead

Kids your age are already buying Ferraris for their parents – Daddy Freeze…

“I wish Wizkid was my only son” – Nigerian Dad claps back at son for comparing…

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him of masturbating

She’s a liar and a gold-digger — Night life King, La Scatter reacts to sexual…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More