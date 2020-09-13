Apologise to my parents too – Adeboye’s son to Daddy Freeze

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By OluA

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s son, Leke Adeboye, has called on the broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze to apologise to his parents.

Leke made the comment on Instagram in response to Daddy Freeze’s apology to the founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo.

Recall that Daddy Freeze offered the apology after a video showing him insulting Oyedepo two years ago went viral recently.

Daddy Freeze in the past has discredited some of Adeboye’s sermons including a recent one on marriage.

However, Adeboye’s son said he expected Daddy Freeze to also apologise to his parents and threatened to also post old videos showing the broadcaster attacking his parents.

He wrote, “I am still waiting for my apologies o (sic). I am still waiting for Pastor Adeboye and Pastor Folu Adeboye or you want me to go and find the videos?”

