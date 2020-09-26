TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are…

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika…

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big…

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in…

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last…

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off…

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing…

Argentine lawmaker goes viral for sucking a woman’s breasts during virtual congressional session (Video)

News
By OluA

A politician in Argentina has gone viral online after he was caught sucking a woman’s breasts during a virtual congressional session with his fellow lawmakers on Thursday September 24.

Juan Emilio Ameri, who represents the northern province of Salta, was seen by his colleagues and members of the public committing the lewd act as they carried out a special meeting about the country’s budget via Zoom.

In the footage, the father of three can be seen sitting down in front of a webcam with a woman on his lap. As another politician addresses his colleagues, Mr Ameri then puts his face to the woman’s chest, before pulling down her top to kiss her breast.

Watch the video below;

Ameri was suspended immediately for committing the lewd act which was seen by his fellow MPs and the viewers at home.

Following his suspension, Mr. Ameri said the woman was his partner and that he thought at the time he was not connected to the meeting.

“I’m very ashamed, [I feel] very bad,” Mr Ameri said, according to the Buenos Aires Times. “Here, throughout the interior of the country, the [internet] connection is very bad.”

Mr. Ameri also explained that he gave his partner “a kiss” because 10 days ago she underwent breast implant surgery.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are disqualified” –…

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika Ike rock…

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she claims to be…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big Brother show

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in Lagos throws…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in Imo State

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last night (Video)

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Aside me, I think Neo will emerge winner – Dorathy says as she…

Argentine lawmaker goes viral for sucking a woman’s breasts during virtual…

My bum is too big to hide, I don’t flaunt it –Nkechi Blessing

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last night (Video)

#BBNaija: He can’t handle my fame outside the house – Vee tells…

#BBNaija: I’m like Ozo to Vee – Neo tells Laycon

#BBNaija: I’m still going to look out for Erica – Laycon

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More