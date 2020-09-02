Armed robbers raid Late MKO Abiola’s residence in Ikeja, cart away valuables

The residence of the late Nigerian political giant, Moshood Abiola MKO in ikeja area of Lagos state was raided by armed robbers on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The Nation news outlet reported that the armed men carted away money in different currencies and some other valuables.

Some of the robbers linked to the attack have been arrested and handed over to the Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

This incident is coming months after residents of Alakuko to Ijaiye axis of Sango-Otta in Ogun State resorted to self defense over the incessant robberies in the area.