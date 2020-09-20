Arole visits veteran actor, Chief Lere Paimo (Photos)

Nollywood actor cum comedian, Arole during the weekend visited veteran Yoruba actor, Chief Lere Paimo also known as Eda Onile Ola in Ibadan, Oyo state.
Arole shared photos from the visit via his Instagram page and captioned it;
“Went on a visit to Chief Lere Paimo MFR popularly called “Eda Onile Ola” today in Ibadan. When Baba saw myself and my team he asked us a question “Who sent YOU”. I replied “We just love to celebrate people especially LEGENDS”. He was amazed. We played, chatted and learnt. Baba prayed for US too. We did #chatroomwithwoliarole at his place. His fans greeted him and some even sent APPRECIATION to him. We are happy appreciating MEN that has pave way and added value to film making history in Africa. 📸: @thisolujameson”
See photos below;
Baba Eda Onile Ola, my visit to your place taught me a lot of lessons. “There’s GREATNESS in CALMNESS”. Despite his exploits he was still so calm and warm with us. Baba has been going on theatre tours across the world from the 60’s. He got an Afro-Hollywood Award at 1998. He’s been conferred with a national Award of MFR by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. Baba is 81years and he’s still strong and agile. There are PACESETTERS and TRAILBLAZERS and Baba Lere Paimo is definitely an ICON of repute. I feel so blessed visiting him and showing my heart of gratitude to him for his GREAT WORKS!!!. Baami @lere_paimo 📷: @thisolujameson
