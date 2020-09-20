TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted…

BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune – See the…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night…

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi…

Cheating wife and lover flogged after being caught red-handed…

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi told Ozo she doesn’t need his…

“Offset never cheated on me” – Cardi B finally…

BBNaija: Ka3na pens heartwarming message to Lucy as she hosts her…

Fans go crazy, condemn Linda Ikeji after she unveiled the 40th…

Arole visits veteran actor, Chief Lere Paimo (Photos)

EntertainmentNollywood
By OluA

Nollywood actor cum comedian, Arole during the weekend visited veteran Yoruba actor, Chief Lere Paimo also known as Eda Onile Ola in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Arole shared photos from the visit via his Instagram page and captioned it;

“Went on a visit to Chief Lere Paimo MFR popularly called “Eda Onile Ola” today in Ibadan. When Baba saw myself and my team he asked us a question “Who sent YOU”. I replied “We just love to celebrate people especially LEGENDS”. He was amazed. We played, chatted and learnt. Baba prayed for US too. We did #chatroomwithwoliarole at his place. His fans greeted him and some even sent APPRECIATION to him. We are happy appreciating MEN that has pave way and added value to film making history in Africa. 📸: @thisolujameson”

See photos below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted (Video)

BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune – See the beautiful…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night (photos/videos)

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi Edun dropped…

Cheating wife and lover flogged after being caught red-handed fornicating by her…

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi told Ozo she doesn’t need his stupid love…

“Offset never cheated on me” – Cardi B finally opens up on why…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija Eviction Night: Laycon halves votings, Nengi rejects Ozo’s goodbye kiss…

Arole visits veteran actor, Chief Lere Paimo (Photos)

#BBNaija: Ahead of possible eviction; Watch the moment Nengi helped Ozo with his…

Nigerians are entitled people – Actress Ada Ameh laments

#BBNaija: Laycon doesn’t understand the grace he carries – AY…

Meet the IKUKU Of Amumara Town – Actor, Alexx Ekubo honoured with…

#BBNaija: I hope Laycon and Tricky Tee go home tonight – Dorathy

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More