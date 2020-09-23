Audio Promise: Erica’s management call out car dealer who promised Erica N2million and a car (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
The management of the disqualified BBNaija lockdown housemate, Erica Nweledim have called out one Mr. Chidi Mike, the man who promised her N2million and a car.

Mike Premium, who presented himmself as a talent manager, took to his social media page to disclose that Chidi hasn’t fulfilled his promise to her.

 

In his words ;

“He promised to give Erica N2m and a car but now he’s changing everything. He said he’ll give Erica N500k and she will need to sign a contract, then the car will come in next year and he will balance her the remaining N1.5m later,” Mike said, telling Chidi to delete the post of his promise to Erica so as not to mislead people.

See video below ;

 

 

