TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces…

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him…

BBNaija: The awkward moment Kiddwaya disconnected IG live video…

I am now humble and private – Tonto Dikeh says as she buys…

“I am jealous of my son’s nanny” – Tonto Dikeh

Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife finally breaks her silence amidst alleged…

#BBNaija: Fans drag Tboss for shading Nengi while she celebrates…

#BBNaija: Ozo is a strong contender but he is the only person I…

DJ Cuppy goes on a date, see how it went (Video)

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi Edun dropped new video to counter trolls (Watch)

Nollywood
By Habeeb Bello
seyi-edun

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child of her own, Nollywood actress, Seyi Edun has shocked everyone with what she did next.

Recall that the talented actress was mocked by a troll for always posting videos of herself dancing on Instagram, despite not having a child of her own. The troll however advised her to leave her spouse, Niyi Johnson alone and try another man just like Toyin Abraham did.

She Edun however replied saying “I know who you are already and God don shame you, May peace and joy be far from you and na my matter go wound you…E pain am”

 

READ ALSO

How Adeniyi Johnson almost ran out in just undies after…

Well, Seyi Edun has proved that no words can break her in the new video she just shared on Instagram.

In the video, Seyi who is obviously not bothered about what the troll said, was seen well-dressed, dancing with smiles on her face and rejoicing for reasons best known to her.

Captioning the video, the light-skinned actress wrote “TGIF
Ashaby the dancer is here again”

Watch video below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces online –…

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him of masturbating

BBNaija: The awkward moment Kiddwaya disconnected IG live video with Ubi…

I am now humble and private – Tonto Dikeh says as she buys two new luxury…

“I am jealous of my son’s nanny” – Tonto Dikeh

Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife finally breaks her silence amidst alleged marital crisis

#BBNaija: Fans drag Tboss for shading Nengi while she celebrates Ozo for winning…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi Edun dropped…

I may be your future president- Evicted housemate, Prince says why

BBNaija: ICON slams Cubana Chief Priest for not wanting Laycon to win the grand…

Being told I am beautiful at the age of 5 got into my head- Tv presenter,…

Man crashes G-Wagon he rented to impress a girl (Video)

‘Your mates dey use iphone12, you still dey use iphone 6‘ -Troll drags Rita…

If you’re insulting your parents because of Ferrari, they deserve it…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More