Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi Edun dropped new video to counter trolls (Watch)

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child of her own, Nollywood actress, Seyi Edun has shocked everyone with what she did next.

Recall that the talented actress was mocked by a troll for always posting videos of herself dancing on Instagram, despite not having a child of her own. The troll however advised her to leave her spouse, Niyi Johnson alone and try another man just like Toyin Abraham did.

She Edun however replied saying “I know who you are already and God don shame you, May peace and joy be far from you and na my matter go wound you…E pain am”

Well, Seyi Edun has proved that no words can break her in the new video she just shared on Instagram.

In the video, Seyi who is obviously not bothered about what the troll said, was seen well-dressed, dancing with smiles on her face and rejoicing for reasons best known to her.

Captioning the video, the light-skinned actress wrote “TGIF

Ashaby the dancer is here again”

Watch video below;