BBNaija: Actress Nkechi Blessing who was a strong supporter body shames and calls Laycon “names” in her recent post

By Habeeb Bello
nkechi-blessing-laycon

Nollywood actress Nkechi earlier today in her post had body-shamed the popular BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Laycon.

Nkechi Blessing while trying to canvass votes for  Laycon who is presently up for likely eviction in the ongoing show unintentionally used the word ‘Ugly’ on him.

nkechi-blessing

BBNaija: “Erica will regret turning down Laycon” – Man says

Laycon might win because of the sympathy he would garner in…

“So because he’s ugly, he doesn’t deserve to be among?”- the actress wrote in her post.

nkechiBlessing

See screenshot of her full post below:

laycon-post-by-NKB

 

Recall that Laycon’s unattractive body physique is the reason why his crush in the reality show, Erica has refused to be his love interest.

Eric said: “I’m mentally attracted to you but attracted to Kiddwaya physically”.

