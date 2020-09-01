BBNaija: Actress Nkechi Blessing who was a strong supporter body shames and calls Laycon “names” in her recent post

Nollywood actress Nkechi earlier today in her post had body-shamed the popular BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Laycon.

Nkechi Blessing while trying to canvass votes for Laycon who is presently up for likely eviction in the ongoing show unintentionally used the word ‘Ugly’ on him.

“So because he’s ugly, he doesn’t deserve to be among?”- the actress wrote in her post.

See screenshot of her full post below:

Recall that Laycon’s unattractive body physique is the reason why his crush in the reality show, Erica has refused to be his love interest.

Eric said: “I’m mentally attracted to you but attracted to Kiddwaya physically”.