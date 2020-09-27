BBNaija 2020 Finals: Photo of Laycon performing as an upcoming artist last year in Unilag surfaces online

Big Brother Naija housemate, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon is one of the standout act in this year’s edition of the most popular reality show in Nigeria.

Laycon’s story is that of a social climber who has risen through the ranks in a short while to achieve his life’s aims and goals. A photo of the rapper performing at the Jaja Hallweek 2016 has surfaced online and it shows how far he has come in less than one year.

Laycon was one of the minor acts who was granted audience at the yearly hall celebration. See the photo below: