BBNaija 2020 got 900 million votes – Organizers reveal

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
bbnaija 2020

The Organizers of the Big Brother Naija season 5 ‘Lockdown’ edition show have revealed that the show got over 900 million votes.

The Managing Director of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, made this known on Wednesday during the live presentation of 85 million worth of prize to Laycon who emerged as the winner of this season’s show.

According to him, this Big Brother Lockdown season recorded the highest votes ever in the history of the show because people voted massively.

He said that the show recorded 900 million votes (inclusive of online voting) from the different voting platforms and cost of producing the show was N3.5bn.

He also revealed that this current edition was themed the ‘lockdown’ edition majorly because of the coronavirus pandemic and also because there were no Ninjas and artists coming into the house this season.

