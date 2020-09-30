BBNaija 2020: Laycon discloses the housemate he was attracted to in the house to fans and it’s not Erica

During an Instagram live chat with his fans on Tuesday night,BBNaija seasn 5 winner, Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe revealed the housemate he was attracted to in the house and why.

When the 26 year old was asked why he was always after Nengi’s big ass, Laycon said people should not always link Nengi’s existence to just her massive ass.

According to the rapper, Nengi is a wonderful person and he wasn’t just attracted to her body but her personality.

First of all you people should not think that it’s just because of yanshi that Nengi exists. You see that girl Nengi, she is a wonderful person and has a lot of sense. She is a beauty with brains so I would really like it if you guys would stop referring to her just by her body. She has the body but she is also intelligent and smart. You guys know that what attracts me to women is their intelligence first and am attracted to her because she’s smart,” he said.