BBNaija 2020: Laycon, Dorathy and Vee Smile To Bank Again

Big Brother Naija Housemates Dorathy, Laycon and Vee will be have won themselves the sum of N1million after participating in a reading and creative art wager today.

The top 5 finalist in the BBNaija 2020 lockdown house were divided into two groups and the three aforementioned housemates found themselves in the same team while Nengi and Neo were also in a team.

The first stage of the task was for them to have a flash back to how they all went through doing their laundries then do a painting that will be used to tell the story of their experiences.

After that stage was dusted, they were also required to read a printed material given to them as they prepared to answer some questions about the sponsoring company.

After the second round, Laycon, Dorathy and Vee in team Colourful came first, while Neo and Nengi in team Classic tried their best, but it was not good enough.

The winning team was given a million naira to be shared among them, while Nengi and Neo were given a year supply of the detergent produced by the sponsoring company.