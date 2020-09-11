BBNaija 2020: Laycon Tells Kiddwaya the kind of women he likes & it is nowhere close to Erica

BBNaija star, Laycon shares with his fellow BBNaija 2020 housemate, Kiddwaya the kind of women he is into.

In a conversation this morning, BBNaija 2020 housemate Laycon admitted to his friend, Kiddwaya that he is attracted to older women.

The duo has formed an even deeper bond as Kiddwaya spends a considerable amount of time with Laycon since the disqualification of his love interest in the house, Erica.

While talking to Kiddwaya this morning about relationships and choice of partners, Laycon said that older women are easier to date because they don’t give him any stress by demanding too much time or money hence his attraction to them. He said,

“I’m attracted to women older than me. Age does not have anything to do with relationship.

“The oldest I dated was four years older than me.

“Like when I was 19-year-old I dated someone who was 21-year-old.

“I date older women so there’s no conversation like ‘come and take me out’ and all of those things.”