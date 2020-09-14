BBNaija 2020: Nengi secures slot in finals after emerging Head Of House for week 10

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi has for the second time during her stay in biggie’s house, emerged as the Head of House for the week, which automatically gives her a spot in the finals in the next two weeks.

After a faceoff with five other housemates, Nengi emerged as winner of the Week 10 HOH challenge and will now be the Head of the house heading into the finals in two weeks time

Nengi now has immunity from this week’s eviction process and o course access to the Head of House lounge and all other perks that come with it. She’s also making through to the finals of the game as this evening’s challenge is the final HoH challenge for the season.

In line with the latest development from Biggie, she wont be picking a deputy HoH.