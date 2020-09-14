BBNaija: Accept Ozo’s proposal or make new friends – Biggie advises Nengi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
ozo-nengi

Big Brother on Monday spoke to BBNaija housemate, Nengi about her ‘situationship’ with Ozo.

Ozo and Nengi have not been on talking terms since Sunday night’s eviction show which had Kiddwaya evicted.

Ozo who was saved avoided Nengi and got closer to Dorathy.

Nengi speaking with Biggie during her diary session complained that Ozo is not talking to her because she insisted on not having a relationship and she really wants to be his friend.

Biggie, responding advised Nengi not to feel guilty for rejecting Ozo’s advances.

He told Nengi to either accept Ozo’s proposal or make new friends at the moment.

Do not feel guilty for rejecting Ozo’s advances.

“Accept his proposal or make new friends. If there is another option it is left for you to find it,” Biggie told Nengi.

