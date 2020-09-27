BBNaija: Actor Wole Ojo hails Ozo for ignoring Nengi

Nollywood actor Wole Ojo has applauded Big Brother Naija star, Ozo for ignoring Nengi at Saturday’s All White Party last night in the lockdown house.

Ozo gave little attention to Nengi at the party which left Nengi in shock, feeling betrayed and lamented bitterly to her housemates amid tears.

According to Wole Ojo, Ozo did the right thing claiming his mother have talked sense into his head therefore his eyes are clear now.

He wrote;