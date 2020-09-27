TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Nollywood actor Wole Ojo has applauded Big Brother Naija star, Ozo for ignoring Nengi at Saturday’s All White Party last night in the lockdown house.

Ozo gave little attention to Nengi at the party which left Nengi in shock, feeling betrayed and lamented bitterly to her housemates amid tears.

According to Wole Ojo, Ozo did the right thing claiming his mother have talked sense into his head therefore his eyes are clear now.

He wrote;

‘Hey Idiot. Yes you. The 1 that called us (some men) cowards/cowardly for not loving like your “love ambassador. Wawuuu! At last he’s awakened and now a coward like us too. For rejecting rubbish!
Eyes don clear! Mummy go don talk sense enter coconut head! Welcome to the “cowardly”! Hiiisssssss! Sometimes it’s good to be a “coward”

BBNaija: Actor Wole Ojo hails Ozo for ignoring Nengi

