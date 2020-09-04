TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: After shouting and insulting me you can’t come to my bed acting all nice – Lucy says, describes Erica as being two faced

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
Erica-and-Lucy

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate Lucy has called current HoH, Erica a two-faced individual.

Lucy made this known during her diary session with Biggie on Friday.

Making reference to her argument with Erica yesterday Lucy said she feels Erica acts ‘Bitchy’ and still wants to look caring at the same time.

Recall that Erica had been rude to Lucy, claiming she has more brains than Lucy who she said is always being disrespectful to other housemates.

Lucy said: “Erica would act bitchy one minute and the next minute she comes to you seeking peace and I’m like you can’t be that way

“Choose one side of you and stop being two-faced. That was why I ignored her yesterday because after shouting and insulting me you can’t come to my bed acting all nice.”

