#BBNaija: Ahead of possible eviction; Watch the moment Nengi helped Ozo with his hair (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Ahead of possible eviction tonight, Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi has sparked reactions on social media after she was spotted in the salon giving Ozo a hair cut.

Recall that yesterday, Ozo and Nengi had a serious fight which led to Nengi saying hurtful things to Ozo.

However, this morning she apologized to him, and Ozo being a gentleman, told her it’s nothing.

The duo have settled their differences and their ship is sailing as usual. Both of them were spotted making their hairs in preparation for the Sunday night eviction show.

Ozo is up for eviction tonight alongside Dorathy, Laycon and Tricky Tee.

