BBNaija: Apply sense – Vee to Ozo as she cautions him against spending the night with Nengi

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Vee, has warned fellow housemate, Ozo, to apply sense in order to avoid a third strike from Biggie.

Vee was watching out for Ozo after it was looking like Ozo wanted to share the luxury lounge with Nengi.

Nengi, who emerged as the ultimate Head of House for the final week is expected to enjoy the luxury alone.

However, her ‘best friend’ Ozo, has been visiting and last night, other housemates thought he was about to break the rule and decided to caution him.

“We just want to make sure you don’t get that third strike. So, apply sense. When the light goes off, you leave the Head of House lounge…” Vee cautioned Ozo.

Ozo, who is already on a second strike, however, assured her that he was not planning to sleep in the HoH lounge with Nengi.

