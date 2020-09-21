BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen playing hard with Laycon in the Jacuzzi (Video)

Sunday night saw the eviction of Ozo and Tricky Tee but it looks like Ozo may have lost more than losing a spot in the last 5.

This is because Ozo may have just been the most deluded lover in the history of the reality TV show.

Bartley minutes after his eviction, Ozo’s on-screen lover, Nengi, who cried when he was evicted was later seen playing hard with Laycon in the jacuzzi.

The video of the latest interaction with Laycon has left the question on if she really misses Ozo as she cried after his eviction.