BBNaija: Big Brother fines Ozo and Nengi again for going against one of the house rules

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
ozo-nengi

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates, Ozo and his love interest Nengi have been issued another fine by Big Brother over microphone infringements.

The housemates and love birds were guilty of whispering to each other, an action which goes against the rules guiding their stay in the lockdown house.

ozo-nen

Big Brother announced that the fine will attract a deduction from her wallet. The other Housemates were however not happy about the new fines as this could lead to losing their week’s wager task.

Dorathy expressed her anger at Ozo, insisting that she has always warned him to stop whispering so they don’t lose their wager.

