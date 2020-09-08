TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Billionaire father, Terry Waya promises to give half of the prize money to Erica if Kiddwaya wins (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
kidd-terry-waya-erica

Terry Waya, the billionaire father of big brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya, has promised to give half of the prize money to Erica if his son, Kiddwaya wins. He further went on to reveal that Erica’s disqualification pained him.

Terry Waya via his Instagram live with media mogul, Dele Momodu of Ovation Magazine, eulogized Erica for loving his son Kiddwaya unconditionally and having his back all time.

He revealed that his family is in contact with Erica to give her the moral support she needs and promised her half of the ultimate prize money if his son Kiddwaya wins the show and the rest goes to charity.

We are in touch with her to give her that moral support she needs.

If my son should win, i will make sure he gives her half of his wins and then the rest half to charity. He said.

Watch the video below…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHIEF DR DELE MOMODU (@delemomoduovation) on

