#BBNaija: Brighto and Wathoni hook up after their eviction from the house (Photo)

Evicted housemates, BrightO and Wathoni seems to have taken their relationship in the house to another level outside the house.

This comes as the two hook up after the show.

Recall that during their stay in the house, BrightO was linked with both Dorathy and Wathoni but Dora had to let go for the sake of friendship.

Wathoni after her eviction told the show’s anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about her feelings for Brighto.

According to her, her feelings for Brighto was real but she did not see it coming

Wathoni said: “I’m not sure about how Brighto feels so I don’t know about our future outside the house.

“Brighto makes me so happy.”

Wathoni reiterates that Kiddwaya is not her type but that Prince was her type