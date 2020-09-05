TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Evicted Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, BrightO has denied having sex with fellow housemate, Dorathy.

Recall that Wathoni who was also very close to Brighto in the house had claimed that he and Dorathy had engaged in some sexual acts in the house.

Wathoni had accused Dorathy of using her to get to Brighto after a conversation to figure out if his feelings were genuine for her.

However, Dorathy ended up spending the night with Brighto on the bed.

When asked about the situation, Wathoni said Dorathy played her and she’s certain she did stuff that night.

However, when asked in the presence of Wathoni in one of their media team tours if he had sex with Dorathy, Brighto said “No. Nothing happened.”

