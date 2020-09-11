TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your…

I’m not mad, i’m only recording a video -Lady screams as…

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance…

#BBNaija: Erica suffered hatred, got disqualified because of my…

#BBNaija: I will make sure Kiddwaya stops talking to Laycon…

Moments after getting a hold of her phone, Erica unfollows…

#BBNaija: Check out Neo’s reaction when he saw Dorathy in a full…

“I am human and bound to make mistakes”- Disqualified…

#BBNaija: BrightO gets debut film role

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Barely two weeks after BrightO’s eviction from the ongoing Lockdown season, the ex-housemate is set to kick start a career in Nollywood.

The reality star confirmed his debut film role in ‘Spellbond’, a film produced and directed by veteran actress, Chinyere WilfredHe shared the exciting news via Instagram on September 10, 2020 with the caption:

What a way to end a day filled with media rounds, Oh my! I never saw this coming! I just bagged a movie role 🎥 with the iconic @chinyerewilfred4real 🙌Mama, thank you so much for this, I am so grateful🙏 Guyssss get ready!!! #brightsarmy We’re just getting started!!!🔥”

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

#BBNaija: Excited Lilo reunites with BrightO, calls him her…

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your manhood is…

I’m not mad, i’m only recording a video -Lady screams as Passersby grab her…

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new video, Nengi…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance – Lucy

#BBNaija: Erica suffered hatred, got disqualified because of my son – Terry Waya

#BBNaija: I will make sure Kiddwaya stops talking to Laycon outside the…

Moments after getting a hold of her phone, Erica unfollows Kiddwaya on Instagram

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Nengi is considering you because you have money – Ozo to…

#BBNaija: BrightO gets debut film role

Davido’s FEM hits over a million views within 9 hours; is the song a diss…

Man seeks divorce after plumber removed 23 used condoms from toilet

Moments after getting a hold of her phone, Erica unfollows Kiddwaya on Instagram

‘Viewers votes doesn’t count’ – Tacha reveals the unknown about BBNaija

I will pick a N150k job in Abuja over an N800k job in Lagos – Lady says

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More