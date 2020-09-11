BBNaija: BrightO gets debut film role

Barely two weeks after BrightO’s eviction from the ongoing Lockdown season, the ex-housemate is set to kick start a career in Nollywood.

The reality star confirmed his debut film role in ‘Spellbond’, a film produced and directed by veteran actress, Chinyere Wilfred. He shared the exciting news via Instagram on September 10, 2020 with the caption:

“What a way to end a day filled with media rounds, Oh my! I never saw this coming! I just bagged a movie role 🎥 with the iconic @chinyerewilfred4real 🙌Mama, thank you so much for this, I am so grateful🙏 Guyssss get ready!!! #brightsarmy We’re just getting started!!!🔥”