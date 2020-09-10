#BBNaija: Check out Neo’s reaction when he saw Dorathy in a full glam mode (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo stared at his fellow housemate, Dorathy in a trance, after he saw her in a full glam mode.

Neo was obviously taken aback by the bursty lady’s beauty.

No wonder she was adjudged the best dressed female housemate for the day because she looked better than every other lady in the house.

Dorathy donned a blue denim jeans with a wine coloured blouse which revealed her cleavage alongside a light makeup up.