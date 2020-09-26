TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last…

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big…

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in…

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing…

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off…

Fans show their concern about BamBam’s post pregnancy weight gain

#BBNaija: Check out the first thing Laycon intends to do when he leaves the house

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
laycon-cruise-

Big Brother Naija finalist, Olamilekan Agbeleshe better known as Laycon has revealed the first thing he will do when he returns home.

Laycon disclosed the first thing is that he will take his mum to the hospital for medical check-up.

The 26-year-old rapper from Lagos State told his fellow housemates that he wants his mum to enjoy the fruit of her labour so he wants her to be in good health so as to live to spend his money.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: Icons accuse organizers of secretly leaving voting…

BBNaija: Actress Nkechi blessing discloses how she would…

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last night (Video)

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika Ike rock…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are disqualified” –…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big Brother show

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in Lagos throws…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in Imo State

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing the unwarranted…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Davido signs new artiste, Deinde, to DMW record label

‘Never Judge A Book By Its Cover’ – Four lessons learnt from…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya is really handsome but he’s someone I can never like ‘like…

“We didn’t come to this life just to work and pay bills, normalise luxury and…

#BBNaija: Check out the first thing Laycon intends to do when he leaves the…

This guy sweet die – BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke gushes over Prince, says she…

BBNaija: Icons accuse organizers of secretly leaving voting channels open for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More