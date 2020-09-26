#BBNaija: Check out the first thing Laycon intends to do when he leaves the house

Big Brother Naija finalist, Olamilekan Agbeleshe better known as Laycon has revealed the first thing he will do when he returns home.

Laycon disclosed the first thing is that he will take his mum to the hospital for medical check-up.

The 26-year-old rapper from Lagos State told his fellow housemates that he wants his mum to enjoy the fruit of her labour so he wants her to be in good health so as to live to spend his money.